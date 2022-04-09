Predicted Mumbai Indians Playing11 against Royal Challengers Bangalore for Match 18 of IPL 2022

The five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are finding their way to get back into the game but they’re yet to open their account in the tournament. It will be an arduous task for MI as they face the in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 18th game of IPL 2022scheduled on April 9 in Pune. MI are yet to regain their original form as they somehow find a weak link in the team in every match.

While Suryakumar Yadav returned to the side with a well-composed half-century in his comeback game, the other batters need to work hard to help MI post a formidable score. Dewald Brevis, fondly known as Baby AB, also played some sensational shots in his debut. MI will have to make some amends in the lower order and bring in consistent and…