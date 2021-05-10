Predicting volcanic eruptions with satellites, drones and AI – Tech 24 – FRANCE 24

In this edition: From Guatemala to Iceland and Reunion Island, several volcanoes erupted last month, prompting us to ask what kind of technology is now helping scientists monitor and predict their activity. From satellites to drones but also artificial intelligence, volcanologists have a variety of high-tech tools at their disposal.

In April 2021, more than 20 volcanoes erupted across the world. As spectacular as an eruption can be, with lava roaring out of the ground, it can also be devastating for inhabitants living nearby. La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent recently awoke, prompting residents to evacuate. Several other volcanoes are also being closely monitored.

From tilt monitoring and GPS to seismic sensors and artificial intelligence, our tech editor Peter O’Brien sifts through the most advanced material developed yet.

We also speak to Noopur Tiwari about her application Smashboard, which has received the UNESCO/Netexplo Innovation Grand Prize. Smashboard is more than just an app. It’s a digital ally or a digital safe space, where anyone can fight the patriarchy.

And in Test 24, we take a look at two flagship Chinese smartphones which are raising the bar, including the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which has possibly the best camera gimmick yet: a microscope!