LATEST

Predicting volcanic eruptions with satellites, drones and AI – Tech 24 – FRANCE 24

Issued on:

In this edition: From Guatemala to Iceland and Reunion Island, several volcanoes erupted last month, prompting us to ask what kind of technology is now helping scientists monitor and predict their activity. From satellites to drones but also artificial intelligence, volcanologists have a variety of high-tech tools at their disposal.

Advertising

In April 2021, more than 20 volcanoes erupted across the world. As spectacular as an eruption can be, with lava roaring out of the ground, it can also be devastating for inhabitants living nearby. La Soufrière volcano on the Caribbean island of Saint Vincent recently awoke, prompting residents to evacuate. Several other volcanoes are also being closely monitored. 

From tilt monitoring and GPS to seismic sensors and artificial intelligence, our tech editor Peter O’Brien sifts through the most advanced material developed yet. 

We also speak to Noopur Tiwari about her application Smashboard, which has received the UNESCO/Netexplo Innovation Grand Prize. Smashboard is more than just an app. It’s a digital ally or a digital safe space, where anyone can fight the patriarchy. 

And in Test 24, we take a look at two flagship Chinese smartphones which are raising the bar, including the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which has possibly the best camera gimmick yet: a microscope! 

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

74
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
37
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
28
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
22
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
21
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
20
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
20
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top