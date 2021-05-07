Prediction Has Revealed For Super Singer 8 Eviction This Week!

We have back with the written updates of the Vijay Television show named “Super Singer Season 8” which telecast every Saturday-Sunday at 09:30 PM. This is a singing reality show which is raising huge publicity from the audience. The TRP of the show is getting high TRP day-by-day. This is one of the most prominent and entertaining on Indian Television. The participants are performing exceptionally to woo the judges with nostalgic performances. The show has very talented and awesome contestants who are continuously performing out of the box. In today’s episode, the viewers are going to be witnessed not only singing performances but also some dance.

Super Singer 8 Vote Elimination

In today’s episode, while the contestants’ performance, a popular dancing group will be a dance in the background. 12 top contestants are performing on the show and giving a tough competition to each other. The show has four very popular and well-known personalities, their names are Benny Dayal, Unnikrishnan, Kalpana Raghavendra, Anuradha Sriram. The judges are guiding the contestants throughout the season. The show has become a good source of entertainment as the contestants’ performances excite the viewers very along with the funny scenes creating by the judges and host.

In the episode, contestants Bharat Rajesh is going to amuse with his performance. His performance will be very impressive as he will sing beautifully. During his performance, everyone was enjoying his extraordinary performance. As we all know that the Vijay Stars are going to arrive on the show and they will also praise him for his performance. The next performance will be of Manasi Kannan and she will also deliver her next-level performance to woo the judges along with the special guests.

In the episode, the audience will see some amazing moments which will give goosebumps. The episode is going to be super fun and interesting. The contestants are going to present some electrifying performances and collect praise for their fantastic performances. Along with this, the elimination round will also happen. It is going to be very exciting to see who will be evicted this week from the show. The contestants are trying their level best to perform well in the show so that they can keep themselves safe. If you want to see some magnificent performances then watch the upcoming episode of “Super Singer 8” on Star Vijay at 09:30 PM. Stay tuned with us for further updates.