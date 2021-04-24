LATEST

Preeet Ke Daman 2 Bhojpuri Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Preeet Ke Daman 2 Bhojpuri Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Preet’s Daaman 2 is an upcoming Bhojpuri movie produced underneath the banner of B4U Movement Image & Highiq, directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu and produced by Sandeep Singh and Subhash Chauhan. Sanjana Raj, Anshuman Singh Rajput and Sanket Pathak are taking part in the lead on this film. Speaking about different distinguished artists, amongst them distinguished are Vinod Mishra, Ram Mishra and others.

Preeet Ke Daman 2(Bhojpuri) is a drama film directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu that includes Sanjana Raj, Anshuman Singh Rajput and Sanket Pathak within the lead roles and others are Vinod Mishra, Ram Mishraa and many others. It's produced by Sandeep Singh and Subhash Chauhan underneath banner B4U Movement Image & Highiq. The music of the film composed by Om Jha. It has a narrative from Sanjay Rai.

Preeet Ke Daman 2 Wiki
Launch Date Upcoming
Style drama
Language Bhojpuri
Origin Nation India
Capturing Location Mumbai
Banner/Manufacturing B4U Movement Image & Highiq.
Producer Sandeep Singh
Music Director Om Jha
Director Vishnu Shankar Belu
Lyricist Pyare Lal Yadav
Lyricist Arvind Tiwari
Lyricist Vinay Nirmal
Story Writter Sanjay rai
Producer Subhash Chauhan
ChoreoGrapher Sanjay Korve
Editor Govind Dubey

Preeet Ke Daman 2

Preeet Ke Daman 2 Bmovie heroine

Preeet Ke Daman 2 shooting pics

