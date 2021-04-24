Preeet Ke Daman 2 Bhojpuri Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Preet’s Daaman 2 is an upcoming Bhojpuri movie produced underneath the banner of B4U Movement Image & Highiq, directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu and produced by Sandeep Singh and Subhash Chauhan. Sanjana Raj, Anshuman Singh Rajput and Sanket Pathak are taking part in the lead on this film. Speaking about different distinguished artists, amongst them distinguished are Vinod Mishra, Ram Mishra and others.

Preeet Ke Daman 2 Wiki Launch Date Upcoming Style drama Language Bhojpuri Origin Nation India Capturing Location Mumbai Banner/Manufacturing B4U Movement Image & Highiq. Producer Sandeep Singh Music Director Om Jha Director Vishnu Shankar Belu Lyricist Pyare Lal Yadav Lyricist Arvind Tiwari Lyricist Vinay Nirmal Story Writter Sanjay rai Producer Subhash Chauhan ChoreoGrapher Sanjay Korve Editor Govind Dubey