Preeet Ke Daman 2 Bhojpuri Movie Cast, Wiki, Poster, Trailer, Video Song and Full Movie

Preeet Ke Daman 2(Bhojpuri) is a drama film directed by Vishnu Shankar Belu that includes Sanjana Raj, Anshuman Singh Rajput and Sanket Pathak within the lead roles and others are Vinod Mishra, Ram Mishraa and many others. It’s produced by Sandeep Singh and Subhash Chauhan underneath banner B4U Movement Image & Highiq. The music of the film consists by Om Jha. It has a narrative from Sanjay Rai. Hope the upcoming film can be love by the viewers due to the story and performances of the solid.
|Preeet Ke Daman 2 Wiki
|Launch Date
|Upcoming
|Style
|drama
|Language
|Bhojpuri
|Origin Nation
|India
|Capturing Location
|Mumbai
|Banner/Manufacturing
|B4U Movement Image & Highiq.
|Producer
|Sandeep Singh
|Music Director
|Om Jha
|Director
|Vishnu Shankar Belu
|Lyricist
|Pyare Lal Yadav
|Lyricist
|Arvind Tiwari
|Lyricist
|Vinay Nirmal
|Story Writter
|Sanjay rai
|Producer
|Subhash Chauhan
|ChoreoGrapher
|Sanjay Korve
|Editor
|Govind Dubey
