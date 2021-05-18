Preeran fanfiction: The way you are Chapter – 2

Recap ( Mahesh and Karan wished for Rakhi birthday. Karan got ready to attend the meeting. Preetha done archana on Rakhi name. She wished to meet her childhood bestie. Mahesh said one important matter the Karan and they left to their village)

Scene begins in Karan driving the car and Mahesh sitting beside him. Karan questions Mahesh why didn’t he allowed him to meet his grandma last 15 years? Mahesh sigh and says to him that he thought he will remind his mom and miss her a lot, he can’t able to forgot the day how did he cried for his mom. He don’t wanna give pain to him again that’s why. Karan says that him that he misunderstood him its all past now he is all grown up. He shares to him that he would like to meet his grandma and collect the memories of his mom in this village. Mahesh stares him surprise and questions him why didn’t he share this to him yet? Karan says to him that he don’t want to make him guilty by sharing this with him. Mahesh pats his shoulder proudly. Just then he get a phone call from Shekhar.

Mahesh says to him that he fears something will happen to his grandma he asks him to drive faster. Karan nods.

While going he noticed someone asking life to him. She is none other then Preeta. She prays to god that he wants to stop the car. Karan notices her but he is tensed about grandma so he didn’t stopped his car and leaves from there. Preeta pouts and throws stone on his car. His car glass break. Karan puts a sudden break and about to gets down from car. Mahesh stops him and says to him leave her and drive. Grandma is important to us. Karan glares Preeta and leaves from there. Preeta stamps her feet in anger. She kicked her scooty and starts walking from there.

Mahesh and Karan reaches to Shekhar house. Karan looks around the house and feels something strange inside him. He recollects his small memories about this house. Sarla hears the horn sound and rushes out to welcome them. Shekhar too joins with her. Mahesh hugs Shekhar emotionally and says to him that he missed him a lot. He greets Sarla. Karan takes her blessing and hugs her gently. She caressed his hair and says to him he is all grown up now! She comments to him that he turns out to be the most handsome man. Mahesh enquires to Shekhar about grandma. He says to him that she is taking rest now. They enters inside to meet grandma. Mahesh takes blessings from her. He apologies to her for not coming to meet her for last few years. She complaints to him that she is third person to him that’s why he stops coming to meet her. If Rakhi is alive then he wouldn’t have separated her grandson from her. Mahesh apologies to her again.

Grandma mentions Karan as handsome and asks him to come near her. He about to take her blessing but she stops him and hugs him. She starts crying on his shoulder and poures out her love on him. Karan eyes to filled with tears in her warm hug. She complaints to him that even Karan didn’t tried to meet her. Karan assures to her that he will stay with her for few days or else he will take her along with him. Grandma says to him she won’t go anywhere from this house because Rakhi lived in this house. She shares to him about Rakhi. Karan listening it all in silent.

Shekhar asks them to fresh up and take lunch. They leaves to their room. Karan looking around the room and feels the village atmosphere there. He comes near window and stares outside. He notices the broken glass of his car. He reminds the incidents and thinks if she got in his hand then he will teach her a lesson. Just then he noticed Preetha outside of that house. He shocks to see her there. She touches the ganesh idol feet and prays for grandma health. But Karan misunderstand that she is a thief. He thinks how dare she come here to steal the idol after breaking his car glass. He thinks that he won’t leave her.

Karan jumps down using the small window near by. When he reached there he notices her entering into the house. Actually Preetha is trying to remove her slippers but he misunderstands that she is looking around to sneak inside the house to steal something. He rushes near her. Karan closes her mouth in back hugging position. Preetha is trying to release from his grip. Karan shouts as thief! Thief! He caught a thief. Everyone comes out hearing his sound.

Screen freeze

