Preeran fanfiction: The way you are| Chapter – 3

Recap ( Mahesh apologied to Karan for not allowed him to visit his grandma for last 15 years. Preetha asked Lift to Karan but he didn’t give it to her. Preetha broke his car glass. Karan met his grandma. Karan noticed Preetha in that house and misunderstood her as thief)

The scene begins with Karan closes Preetha mouth from back hugging position. He shouts as he caught a thief. Preetha tries to release her from his grip but his grip is tight on her. Karan shouts again. They comes there and shocks to see Preetha there. Karan says to all that he caught a thief while trying to stole something from their house. Sarla about to alert him but Shekhar stops her. He pretends like supporting Karan and questions him who is she? What did she stopped from here? Preetha widen her eyes hearing it and shoot glare at him. He gulps. Karan says to him that she broke his glass car while coming to meet grandma. Then she tried to stole the Ganesh idol but it is heavy so she can’t. She entered into this house to steal something but he caught her before that. Shekhar appreciates him for his work. Sarla closes her mouth to hide her smile. Karan asks Shekhar to call the police. He looks around and finds her family pictures there. He removes his hand from her mouth and staring the photo. Reality strikes him so he shows his sheepish smile towards them but taken back sewing Preetha glaring him. She signals to him that she will deal with him later and rushes inside the room to meet her grandma.

Karan apologies to them. Shekhar laughs out and appreciate him for his work. He says to him that none can able to prank Preetha first time he seeing her pranked by someone else. Sarla says to him she is Preetha his childhood friend. Karan gets a picture of her childhood days and smiles. He says to her that he totally forgot about those days. Sarla says to him its ok nothing to worry they can be friends again. Here Preetha hugs grandma tighter. She cries on her shoulder and says to her that she worried like hell about her health. Grandma pats her cheek and says to her nothing happened to her. Karan is staring them through window. Preetha is crying while hugging her. She tries to convince her but she is not in the mood to stop crying. Grandma says to her let her reveal one truth to her she is perfectly alright. She lied to all that she was sick with the help of doctor. Preetha and Karan gets shock to hear it.

Preetha questions her why did she played this drama? She is hell worried about her and rushed to here like mad. Grandma starts tearing and says to her that today is Rakhi birthday! Mahesh didn’t come to meet her in last few years. He didn’t allow her grandson to meet her also. So she has no option then playing this drama to meet them before she closing her eyes. Karan feels emotional to hear it. Preetha hugs her in consoling way. Did you meet your grandson she questioned her? Grandma nods and says to her that he is looking super handsome now. Preetha questions her really? Even she wanna meet him! She informs to her that he is outside only. Preetha says to her she will meet him but before that she wanna share one incident to her. She narrates to Grandma that her scooter got puncher on the way. She was tensed about her health so she asked lift to one car. But that idiot didn’t stopped the car instead he threw dirty muddy water on her. Karan wide his eyes and notices her dress was dirt. He smiles sheepishly. She adds that she threw stone on his car glass in anger. That idiot misunderstood her as thief and insulted her in front of all. Grandma questions her who is that idiot? Karan enters inside and Says to her he is that idiot!

Grandma laughs seeing him. Grandma says to him its ok nothing to worry our Preetha will forgive him. She nods negatively. Grandma says to her this idiot is her childhood bestie Karan why don’t her forgive her friend for this time? Preetha gets shock to hear it and stares him from top to bottom and makes faces. Grandma doesn’t she said he is looking handsome but why is he looking weird? How could she praise him as handsome after seeing his face too. She sighs. Karan stares her in glaring way. He says to her that he has many girls following. He got almost 1000+ love proposes for his handsome face how could he insult him in this way? Preetha comments to him may those girls has no eyes. All are blind that’s why they praised him as blind. Karan says to her that she is jealous of his handsom face. Preetha questions him why should she jealous of him? He comments may none proposed her yet that’s why. Preetha says to him come to her room she will give all love letters to him. He comments her as old fashioned girl that’s why still receiving love letters. She says to him does he thinking he is modern. He says to her of course he is. Preetha comments about his mismatching color shirt and pant. He says to her its the trending. She rolls her eyes. Both are still arguing there. Grandma asks them to stop the arguement. She says to them she is beautiful and He is handsome now stop this and go to their room.

Preetha glares him and leaves from there. After she left Karan smiles and thinks she is interesting! Preetha closes her door and hides her face in her palm. She blushes thinking about the recent incident. She mutters that he is super handsome!

Screen freeze

