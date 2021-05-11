Preesha & Rudra Search Reema







In the latest episode of Ye Hai Chahtein, all the viewers are going to watch some more dramatic twists tonight. The episode starts, where Sharda gets to know that Preesha is still not talking to Rudraksh and she further says to her that she should listen to his side story at least once. Prisha replies that she will listen to his complete story but don’t you think that he should tell me the truth before. Sharda replies that Rudra wanted to tell you the truth but he was not having the guts to revelled that time.

Sharda says to her that she heard Rudra and Sunny talking and she wanted to unveil the truth to her but there were so many problems you guys were going through and this is the reason she was quiet. Suddenly Rudra comes there, Sharda asks Rudra not to hurt Prisha anymore and tell her about the complete reality he was hiding. She talks to Preesha that she is with her and will always with her, after saying this she leaves there.

In the previous episode, we have seen that Prisha and Rudra talk to Sunny where Prisha says him not to get scared and have trust in her and Rudra. Both of them try to get the truth from sunny. They say to Sunny that nobody will shout here and fight, as you are all safe and you don’t have to worry about anything because they will take care of him. However Sunny pretends to be happy with them but actually, he was not. Prisha asks him how did he get here on this he replies that his mother sent him into the house and she gave him a letter.

In the next scene, Sulochna talks to Yuvraj where she asks him if you are behind all the problems that are bent on happening so tell me because if I get to know from another mouth then the problem will start. Meanwhile, Kabir comes there and says to her “Yuvraj is not fitted to do all this and after that he challenges Yuvraj. There Yuvraj recalls all the moments and thinks what else problems took place in his and Ahana’s wedding. He tells that it was him who got Sunny into Rudra and Prisha’s life. Another side Rudra tells Prisha that he does not have any single idea about Sunny and his mom. He further Tells her about the party night and letter.