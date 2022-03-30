Prefecture seized more than 12 tons of soybeans in Mision

An operation took place when the force personnel saw some people carrying various packages from a truck to the coast.

Going to that place, he identified two persons and found that they were carrying 105 bags of soybeans, the total weight of which was 5,250 kg.

Meanwhile, in another process, officers patrolling 1161 km of the Uruguay River traced some people handling packages from a truck to a wooden boat on the shore.

Immediately, personnel went to the location and proceeded to identify the persons who were transporting 147 bags of soybeans, approximately 50 kg each, for a total of 7,350 kg.

