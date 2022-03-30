Preferred route from New Limerick to Cork Road revealed

The project team tasked with upgrading the transport link between Cork and Limerick has published their preferred route.

The new road will reuse up to 40% of the existing N20.

This will involve the construction of 80 km of what is described as a high quality dual carriageway.

Along with the development of a one-hour “no change” service, there will also be an upgrade of the rail link between the two cities.

Travel time for express bus services will be reduced by 30 minutes each way.

Active travel infrastructure will also be developed to encourage walking and cycling along the route.

The estimated value of the project is between €1 billion and €1.5 billion.

The preferred road route, starting in Cork, extends northeast along the existing N20 to Blarney and Morenabe, before tracking to the east…