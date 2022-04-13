Pregnant Britney Spears Dressed Up Before She Started ‘Showing’

Britney Spears treated fans to one of her signature Instagram fashion shows with her fiancé Sam Asghari on Tuesday after announcing her third pregnancy.

The 40-year-old superstar captioned, “So I have to model my clothes before I can actually start showing…” one minute video She has been trying herself on several outfits as in remixes of Ace of Base’s “All That She Wants” plays.

Hit songs from the ’90s include, “All she wants is another baby.” Spears has long been considered a fan of the tune and even sampled it. An unreleased track of the same name in the medieval period.

For her latest social media post, Spears accessorised an ensemble — consisting of gray slacks and a floral crop top — inspired by a pink flower choker…