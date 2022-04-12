Pregnant Britney Spears hides belly with bag before baby announcement

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari were seen days before announcing their pregnancy (Picture: BENS / BACKGRID USA)

Britney Spears has been photographed with fiancé Sam Asghari a few days before revealing her pregnancy.

The Toxic star, 40, was seen arriving at the LAX airport on Friday with Sam, 28, after the pair enjoyed a recent vacation.

Brittany was seen in a bright orange dress and trainers and holding a small brown handbag in front of her belly.

Dad-to-be Sam was seen wearing light shorts and a dark polo neck top and espadrilles as the pair headed towards a waiting car.

The photos were taken a few days before Britney announced that the couple is expecting their first child together, and told fans she would refrain from going out so as not to…