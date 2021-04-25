Pregnant Dia Mirza is doing ‘work from home’, seen in a flower print dress very cute

Pregnant Dia Mirza shared a cute selfie from her Instagram story. By this selfie, she has instructed that because of the lockdown in Mumbai, she is doing ‘work at home’.

Her simplicity is clearly seen in Dia Mirza’s Instagram picture. She appears to be like very cute in a plover print costume. Within the picture, she is seen smiling in mild make-up. He has simply written ‘Earn a living from home’ whereas sharing his selfie. She has not talked about something about what she is doing.

Let me inform you that proper now Diya is anticipating her first child together with her husband Vaibhav. Diya has spoken about her being pregnant this month by sharing a photograph of herself on social media.

Diya and Vaibhav Rekhi obtained married on 15 February this yr. After marriage, Diya went to Maldives for her honeymoon. After one and a half months of marriage, after listening to the information of Diya’s being pregnant, the customers began trolling her speculating that she was pregnant earlier than marriage. Nonetheless, Diya additionally dismissed speculations that she was not pregnant earlier than marriage.