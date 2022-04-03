Pregnant Rihanna visits LA. I wore a hot pink mini dress to dinner

She “only girl in The world)“Who can pull off a mothership like this!

Rihanna — who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky — went out to dinner at Giorgio Baldi’s in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday in a hot pink mini dress with wings.

The “Umbrella” singer’s growing baby bump was on full display in a form-fitting dress that featured a camisole strap and an aquamarine feathered trim.

Rihanna, 34, completed the look with a matching fur handbag, mint green pumps and an emerald statement ring.

The Barbados-born singer opted for a vibrant pink pout, pink blush and glittery eyeshadow for her beauty look.

She paired the stunning dress with matching accessories.

