Pregnant Sophie Turner drops jaws at 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Joe Jonas, made jaws drop with her stunning look for the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday.

game of Thrones diva and Go away The singer stunned the red carpet of the star-studded event and fans can’t stop gushing over their adorable pairing.

Flaunting her growing baby bump, Turner, 26, turned heads with her gorgeous sartorial statement – ​​a billowing red Louis Vuitton gown with long sleeves.

On the hand, Jonas looked handsome in a classic black suit with white detailing. Just have a look.





Ahead of the 2022 Oscars bash, Jonas and Turner made their glamorous appearance during their second pregnancy at Louis Vuitton’s show during Paris Fashion Week on March 7.

Turner and Jonas are proud parents of a baby girl,…