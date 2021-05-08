Pregnant women should take care of themselves like this in summer season

१। There is often a lack of water in the body due to heat, which causes many problems. To avoid this, drink plenty of water and keep taking liquid diet like buttermilk, coconut water, juice etc.

२। Eat more and more watery vegetables like gourd, luffa, tomato, cucumber etc. Eat plenty of salad. Eat fruits with juice.

३। If you are getting very tired due to the heat, then ask your husband or family members to help you in your household chores. Try to do as much work as possible in the morning.

४। If your room remains warm, keep the curtains closed in your room throughout the day to cool it down so that there is no direct sunlight. If you want, you can put chickens on the balcony, verandah, doors and windows of your house.

५। Wear loose and cotton clothes so that the body feels airy. Avoid wearing polyester mix and synthetic fiber clothes. Choose light colored clothes. Take a bath at least twice a day.