Preity Zinta thanks Punjab Kings for making her twins Jai and Gia’s 1st IPL game memorable, fans call them ‘lucky charm’ | Bollywood

Preity Zinta has shared a new picture of her twins as they watched her IPL team Punjab Kings play during the ongoing Indian Premier League. Punjab Kings registered a five-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday. The picture shows the babies Jai and Gia resting on a bed with a television screen in front. A crucial moment from the IPL match is seen on screen. Also read: Preity Zinta, Gene Goodenough celebrate first Holi ‘since the babies were born’, actor shares pics

Introducing Jai and Gia as new fans of her IPL team, Preiy wrote, “New team, new captain and new fans. Thank you @punjabkingsipl for such a fantastic run chase and for making Jai & Gia’s first IPL game so memorable. I cannot stop smiling. #Ting #Tataipl #ipl2022 #saddapunjab #aapajeetgaye.”

