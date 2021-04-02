Prem Tame Bengali Web Series All Episodes Streaming On OTT Hoichoi Review, Cast, Storyline, Plot!

The most entertaining web series “Prem Tame” is soon to be released on April 2, 2021. The makers of the web series are coming up with another exciting and hilarious episode. This the most eminent OTT Platform which bringing up several stories and dramas. The app is popular among Bengali Youngsters. The movie is helmed by Anindya Chatterjee, under the production house Hoichoi Presents. The web series is available in the Bengali language.

Prem Tame Bengali Web Series

Trailer of the web series “Prem Tame”: –

The trailer is consists of 3 minutes 17 seconds in which we can see there are friends in the college who are used to believe their life on their priority. They use to fight with each other and support each other too. They use to do lots of fun together. And took stands for each other. They are four friends who seem to spend a good time together.

Entire Cast of the web series “prem Tame”:-

Soumya Mukherjee will be seen as Pabl.

Susmita Chatterjee will appear as Arsh.

Sweta Mishra gonna be seen as Raji.

Know more about the main leads of the web series:-

Soumya Mukherjee: She is best known as an actor who was seen in Kuchh Bheege Alfaaz and Borunbabaur Bondhu.

Susmita Chatterjee: She is from Asnsol who is popular as a model and an actor. She comes in modeling in the year 2019. And this web series is her first debut.

Sweta Mishra: She gets famous after her role in “Sin” the Hindi tv series. She is from Mumbai and by profession is an actress. And “Prem Tame” is gonna be her first debut which gonna be help her to kick start her career.

About the streaming app Hoichoi:-

Prem Tame is the story of four friends who face problems in their life and solve them together. The app Hoichoi is jammed up with such dramas or web series. It is the most demanding video streaming OTT platform for the Bengalis. And they use to fetch up fresh content every month. You can watch different types of stories that are based on true life. The youngsters of Bengal using this app at a huge amount.