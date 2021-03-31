ENTERTAINMENT

Prem Tame HoiChoi web series, Cast, Trailer, Video and Download

Prem Tame web series makers are all set to introduce another episode Types Of College Universities of the series. Prem Tame is one of the most entertaining and huge publicity-gaining web series. The series steaming on the OTT platform Hoichoi. This is the most prominent and entertaining OTT platform which comes up with different type of story based. Nowadays, this app is becoming very popular among the Bengali youngsters. Prem Tame start streaming 2nd April, 2021.

Hoichoi’s Prem Tame Cast: It cast includes Soumya Mukherjee, Susmita Chatterjee, Sweta Mishra and directed by Anindya Chatterjee.

Prem Tame Web series Story : The story revolves around three people Pablo, Arshi and Rajai. This is love triangle story.
Prem Tame Wiki
Release Date Apr 02, 2021
Genre Drama
Season
Language Bengali
OTT Platform HoiChoi
Origin Country India
Shooting Location
Banner/Production Hoichoi Presents
Director Anindya Chatterjee
Prem Tame Actors Name with Wiki
Soumya Soumya Mukherjee – as – Pablo
Susmita Susmita Chatterjee – as – Arshi
Sweta Sweta Mishra – as – Raji

Prem Tame Trailer

