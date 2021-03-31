Prem Tame HoiChoi web series, Cast, Trailer, Video and Download

Prem Tame Wiki Release Date Apr 02, 2021 Genre Drama Season Language Bengali OTT Platform HoiChoi Origin Country India Shooting Location Banner/Production Hoichoi Presents Director Anindya Chatterjee Prem Tame Actors Name with Wiki Soumya Mukherjee – as – Pablo Susmita Chatterjee – as – Arshi Sweta Mishra – as – Raji

Prem Tame web series makers are all set to introduce another episode of the series. Prem Tame is one of the most entertaining and huge publicity-gaining web series. The series steaming on the OTT platform Hoichoi. This is the most prominent and entertaining OTT platform which comes up with different type of story based. Nowadays, this app is becoming very popular among the Bengali youngsters. Prem Tame start streaming 2nd April, 2021. Prem Tame Web series Story : The story revolves around three people Pablo, Arshi and Rajai. This is love triangle story.