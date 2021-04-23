Prema Entha Madhuram, 23 April 2021, Written Update, Anu Instigate Arya

Right here we’re with the upcoming episode of your most appreciated “Prema Enthra Madhuam” of 23 April 2021. The episode begins Ramya tries to make Anu go and speak to Arya and neglect what had occurred between them and provides themselves a contemporary begin. On the opposite facet Jhened advised to Meera that she should by way of a thought from her thoughts Arya began liking her. He additionally amuses s the Anu might impress Arya in HOD’s assembly.

Whereas Anu isn’t conscious that there’s a assembly and he or she stays in confusion about whether or not there will likely be a gathering or not. She even checks her mail checklist and the isn’t any mail for the assembly and he or she wonders how can this will likely be doable qs somewhat is not any mail for the assembly. Later she will get to know in regards to the assembly and he or she rushes for it. When she reached the assembly corridor Arya rebuke Anu for being half n hour late within the assembly. She feels dangerous. Whereas Arya tel,s her to depart as she isn’t allowed for the assembly.

Anu tries to clarify her state of affairs by saying that “I didn’t examine my mail checklist therefore missed the assembly however know I’m apprehensive as Arya is offended with me.” Then Sampat and Ramyagives the concept of taking Arya for a film along with her and so they additionally booked film tickets for Arya and Anu. She gest excited however questioning whether or not he’ll prepare for the film along with her or not.

Then again, Arya is upset by the assembly as he didn’t get any good thought from the purchasers which make him disillusioned in the meantime Anu retains on messaging him asking for the film however he’s busy within the assembly so couldn’t reply. Effectively this conduct of Anu makes him offended and Jhenede goes to Anu, he asks why isn’t she is on time for the assembly. Anu explains to him how she didn’t obtain any mail for assembly them Jhend tells her tp to not take a look at Arya as that is disturbing him however she ignores him and continues to message Arya. The episode ends right here.