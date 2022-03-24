Premier Golf League Rebuffed in Attempts to Meet with PGA Tour

Kevin Kissner told Fire Pit Collective that an independent company studied the Premier Golf League’s proposal and said it was “not feasible.” Corey Perrin/Florida Times-Union/USA Today

Once a rival and now expected to be part of the PGA Tour, the Premier Golf League has so far been rebuffed in its attempts to hold face-to-face meetings with Tour representatives.

Premier Golf League CEO Andy Gardiner said in a letter sent to the PGA Tour Policy Board in February that the plan’s outline of the inclusion of PGL events within the PGA Tour structure would be studied by the Players Advisory Council as well as the Tour Policy Board. it was done. ,

There was no direct response to PGL other than player-turned-director Kevin Kissner, who told Fire Pit Collective that an independent company studied…