Premier League: 10th goal of the season for De Bruyne, Manchester City win at Burnley

Manchester City had no room for error after Liverpool’s win against Watford on Day 31 of the Premier League. And Pep Guardiola’s men responded. Especially Kevin De Bruyne.

Who said that Manchester City need the real number 9? With 18 different scorers, Mancunian Club everywhere can make a difference.

to start with Kevin De Bruyne who Scored his 10th goal of the season In league with the opener. The midfielder put City on the road to success first gundogan Make it 0-2 in the 25th. Burnley is already in the hole and the city is quietly unfolding.

The score will not move forward in the second half. City manages to their advantage, while Burnley tries to come back to score, but in vain.

Manchester City is restarting after split from Crystal Palace. With this win, City took the Premier League lead over Liverpool and took a one point lead.