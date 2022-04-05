Premier League: Albert Sambi fall to Lokonga and Arsenal at Crystal Palace

Albert Sambi Lokonga came in the 75th minute when his club Arsenal were already 3–0 behind Crystal Palace, where Christian Benteke remained on the bench.

MClumsy and apathetic, Arsenal were beaten (3-0) by Crystal Palace on Monday to conclude the Premier League’s 31st day, confirming their fourth-place loss in qualifying for the Champions League.

Tottenham beat Newcastle on Sunday (5-1) to overtake the Gunners on goal difference. Both teams have 54 points but Arsenal are one game behind.