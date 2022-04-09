^ Premier League: Brighton and Trossard (scorer) win at Arsenal, Chelsea hit Southampton

During this 32nd day of the Premier League, there were three meetings in the middle of the afternoon.

Arsenal-Brighton 1-2

Arsenal, who have already lost to Crystal Palace (0-3) last Monday, conceded another defeat at home against Brighton (1-2). Leandro Trossard opened the scoring (28th), 0-1. Mwepu doubled the bet (67th) before Odegaard saved the honor at the end of the game (89th).

Note that Sambi Lokonga started on the Gunners’ side, who miss out on an opportunity to move into the top 4 and stay in 5th place. Seagull climbed to 11th place.