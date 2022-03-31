Premier League clubs to resume five substitute rule from next season

Premier League clubs voted in a shareholder meeting in favor of resuming the use of five substitutes per game from the start of the 2022-23 season, the organization said on Thursday.

The league said in a statement that substitutions could be made on up to three occasions during a game, excluding halftime, and clubs could give a total of nine substitutes on their team sheets.

– Soccer on ESPN+: FC Daily | football america

– Don’t have ESPN? get instant access

Top-flight clubs were allowed to increase the number of substitutes per match from three to five in the 2019-20 campaign when the league resumed in June after a three-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Football’s law-making body, the IFAB, recommended making the rule permanent, but the Premier League was the only top league…