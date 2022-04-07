Premier League dominance in numbers

Ahead of this Sunday’s showdown, we’ve taken a look at the incredible numbers behind Manchester City and Liverpool’s recent Premier League dominance…

City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium for one of the most anticipated matches of the season.

This weekend’s clash could prove crucial in the outcome of this season’s title race, with the two teams separating in a Premier League summit clash.

Download Man City App

In a recent press conference, Pep Guardiola reiterates that both sides have set a new standard in the English top flight in the last five years.

City have won three of the last four Premier League appearances with Liverpool being the only team to break that hegemony and, with both teams currently 12 points apart…