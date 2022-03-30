Premier League Fixtures, Results, Tables and Standings - Matchweek 31 and Rearranged Matchweek 19 games - April 2nd to 6th

The Premier League will resume this weekend after the international break and we can bring you all the fixtures, results and the current table.

Liverpool will have a chance to top the table with a win in Saturday’s opening match, with Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City facing a tough match against Burnley at Turf Moor at 3pm.

These will be the last league matches before the two teams meet in what promises to be a monumental clash at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 10th.


