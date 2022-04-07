Premier League fixtures, results, tables and standings – Matchweek 32 – April 8 to 10

A big weekend of Premier League action awaits that will affect both ends of the table and we can bring you fixtures, results and the latest table details from Matchweek 32 here.

Liverpool travel to the Etihad Stadium for a match against Manchester City on Sunday, which promises to play a big part in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp’s team are currently one point behind Pep Guardiola’s men, so can take a two-point lead with a win against their fierce rivals.

Matchweek 32 Fixtures

Friday, 8 April 2022

8:00 pm Newcastle United v Wolves

Saturday, 9 April 2022

Everton v Manchester United at 12:30 pm

3:00 pm Arsenal v Brighton & Hove Albion

3:00 pm Southampton v Chelsea

3:00 pm Watford v Leeds United

Aston Villa V…