Premier League Football Match Live Online

Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Score, Streaming and Updates: Things ended the way they began with no change in the lead at the top separating Manchester City and Liverpool. An explosive first half saw City go into half-time with a 2-1 lead over Liverpool, but the Reds equalised through Sadio Mane just 46 seconds into the second half. The scores remained that way at full time, with both sides sharing the points.

A lot was riding on today’s result as City lead second-place Liverpool by just one point with seven games remaining. A win at Etihad Stadium would have taken the defending champions four points clear and made them firm favourites for a sixth title in 11 years.

Follow Manchester City vs Liverpool live score and updates below-