Premier League: In-form Crystal Palace beat Arsenal 3-0 to damage Gunners’ top four hopes

Crystal Palace dominated from the start on Monday (Tuesday NZT) to beat Arsenal 3-0 in the Premier League as Patrick Vieira’s side dealt a major blow to their former team in their fight for a top-four spot.

Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayu put the Eagles in control after 24 minutes and a second-half penalty from Wilfried Zaha added remarkable shine to the hosts’ score, who extended their unbeaten run to seven matches in all competitions and ninth. reached the place. Table.

Read more:

* Premier League: Spurs beat Newcastle, Everton’s havoc continues

* Premier League: Christian Eriksen’s goalscoring continues after cardiac arrest returns

* Premier League: Manchester City hold lead to set up classic clash with rivals Liverpool



The loss for Arsenal means they are now lagging behind in fourth place…