Premier League – Liverpool beat Watford (2-0) to put pressure on City.

Liverpool temporarily takes control of the championship. This Saturday afternoon, the Reds beat Watford (2–0) on Day 31 of the Premier League. At Anfield, Diogo Jota’s goal (22nd) opened his goal, while the break only came at the end of the game, with a penalty converted by Fabinho (89th).

In the standings, Jürgen Klopp’s men therefore take first place, two lengths ahead of Manchester City, traveling to Burnley’s lawn at 4 p.m. Meanwhile, the Hornets remained 18th and first.

Emirates FA Cup Liverpool pass through the back door 03/20/2022 at 7:52 pm

Lal was on a mission. The mission was simple, it was not necessary to lose this meeting against Roy Hodgson’s men. By kick-off, Liverpool had already completed it, a simple draw as they were allowed to ascend the throne.

Liverpool…