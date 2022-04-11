Premier League: Manchester City and Liverpool equalize in a brilliant game Guardiola’s team continues as leader of positions

Manchester City and Liverpool They drew 2-2 in a spectacular game played at the Etihad Stadiumand left the definition of the English Premier League of Soccer open when there are seven dates left for the end.

Josep Guardiola’s team was twice ahead of Belgium’s goal Kevin De Bruyne and the Brazilian Gabriel Jesus, But the Germans, led by Jurgen Klopp, matched through the Portuguese. Diogo Jota and Senegal Sadio Mane.

In the high-flying football match, City were close to victory, Rahimo after 18 minutes in the second half. Sterling made it 3-2 but the goal was denied on VAR’s request from offside.



With seven matches to go, Manchester continues to lead with 74 points and Liverpool continue…