Premier League: Manchester City and Liverpool write exciting new English ‘Classico’ chapter in friendliest rivalry between Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp

This is due, in large part, to the many complex historical, sometimes political, reasons that shaped the decades-long feud between two opposing sets of supporters.
But before the last four seasons, it’s unlikely the group of supporters would have said a bad word about the other.
The current iteration of these two sides is likely to be the most talented this league has ever seen, but the clash of talents alone doesn’t make for a great rivalry.
This matchup has undoubtedly earned the label of English football’s new ‘classico’, given by some sections of the media, although it certainly lacks the punch of its Spanish name.
Even Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola and Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp, two intense characters widely regarded as two of the greatest tactical…
Read Full News