Liverpool completed their 119-day mission to remove Manchester City from the top of the English Premier League.

It only lasted a few hours.

The status quo was finally upheld in what was promised to be another entertaining battle for the title after two giants from north-west England defeated relegation-charged opponents on Saturday.

Liverpool were the first, beat third to final Watford 2-0 Goals from Diogo Jota and Fabinho led to 10 consecutive wins in the league.

Read more:

* Premier League: Christian Eriksen’s goalscoring continues after cardiac arrest returns

* Wellington Phoenix scored six goals in an embarrassing 6-0 loss to Melbourne City

* English Premier League title race resumes as Harry Kane sinks Manchester City

