Premier League: NEW vs TOT Live Score Fantasy Team Prediction Preview & Squad Lineup

Premier League

The team Newcastle United is going to lock horns against their rival team Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. This next coming combat of the Premier League 2021 is going to be played at St. James’ Park on April 04, and their face-off will begin at 06:35 PM, as per to IST. Let’s see which team among NEW and TOT will grab the victory in this upcoming match.

Newcastle United vs Tottenham Hotspur Preview

The team Newcastle United lost their previous match which they have played their last match against the team Brighton in which NEW scored nothing while their opponent has scored three. Earlier this match, the team Newcastle has a draw match against Aston Villa by scoring one goal each. Newcastle has played 29 matches in total, out of which they have gained victory in seven matches and had seven draw matches as well. The team Newcastle is currently placed at the 17th spot in the league table having 28 points scored in their pocket. In the meantime, the team Tottenham Hotspur has gained victory over their opponent Aston Villa by 2-0 scores. In their previous match, the team TOT has lost against the team D. Zagreb by 0-3 scores.  Tottenham is currently placed at the seventh spot after winning 14 matches out of their last played 29 games. The team has currently scored 48 points in their pocket.

NEW vs TOT Team Squads

Newcastle United Squads

Jonjo Shelvey, Jamaal Lascelles, Jacob Murphy, Javier Manquillo, Callum Wilson, Joelinton, Jamal Lewis, Andy Carroll, Sean Longstaff, Jeff Hendrick, Allan Saint-Maximin, Christian Atsu, Miguel Almirón, Ryan Fraser, Henri Saivet, Matthew Longstaff, Achraf Lazaar, Ciaran Clark, Emil Krafth, Paul Dummett, Martin Dúbravka, Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Kyle Scott, Karl Darlow, Mark Gillespie. DeAndre Yedlin, Federico Fernández, Fabian Schär, Dwight Gayle

Tottenham Hotspur Squads

Japhet Tanganga, Ben Davies, Joe Hart, Alfie Whiteman, Harry Kane, Steven Bergwijn, Joe Rodon, Serge Aurier, Matt Doherty, Sergio Reguilón, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Harry Winks, Erik Lamela, Hugo Lloris, Eric Dier, Alfie Devine, Son Heung-Min, Gareth Bale, Moussa Sissoko, Giovani Lo Celso, Dele Alli, Lucas Rodrigues Moura da Silva Moura, Carlos Vinicius, Tanguy Ndombele, Dane Scarlett, Dennis Cirkin

Probable Playing 11

Team NEW: Jonjo Shelvey, Henri Saivet, Elliot Anderson, Jeff Hendrick, Achraf Lazaar, Karl Darlow, Miguel Almiron, Paul Dummett, Callum Wilson, Federico Fernandez, Daniel Langley

Team TOT: Steven Bergwijn, Hugo Lloris, Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Lucas Moura, Pierre-Emile Højbjerg, Son Heung-Min, Erik Lamela, Tanguy Ndombele, Toby Alderweireld, Davinson Sánchez

Key Players & Winner Prediction

Among the teams NEW and TOT, Tottenham Hotspur has the upper hand and more winning probabilities as well. The team TOT has also won their last match before joining this match while NEW has lost their previous match. The current form Tottenham Hotspur is also advantaging them as they have three wins out of their recent five matches (W L L W W). The team Newcastle United didn’t even won any single game recently (L D D D L). Therefore, the possibilities of TOT to win this upcoming game are very high. Meanwhile, there are some players from each team which you can’t miss while creating your dream11 team. These players from the side Newcastle United (NEW) are Jonjo Shelvey, Henri Saivet, Miguel Almiron, Karl Darlow, and Federico Fernandez. On the other hand, the team Tottenham Hotspur (TOT) list of scoring players includes Ben Davies, Hugo Lloris, Matt Doherty, Toby Alderweireld, and Davinson Sánchez.

