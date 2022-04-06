Premier League News Live: Latest Updates and Feedback Ahead of the Champions League Quarter Finals

While the rest of the world may view Sunday’s Man City-Liverpool clash as a title decider, Jurgen Klopp is not of the same opinion.

“If we win against City, which is already tough enough, I think nobody will think, ‘That’s it, decided,’ because of the quality of the opponent,” Klopp said of his side at Benfica Said after the 3-1 Champions League win.

“We play against the best team in the world now, but we will try it anyway. What we did in the last few months since the season started, we built a base.

“We are in the quarter-finals, the semi-finals (of the FA Cup) and the further you go, the harder it gets.”

(Photo: Getty Images)