Premier League News Live: Latest Updates and Feedback from Weekend Games

3 April 2022 10:57 am EDT
It ends West Hamo 2-1.
one more Defeat away for Everton.
They have won just six points from home this season, the lowest in the Premier League.
luke bowsher,
Junior Editor, News
3 April 2022 10:32 am EDT
Qatar wants to avoid repetition of Euro 2020 final scenes
And no wonder.
But that means fans can’t travel to Qatar without getting tickets for the games in advance.
More on this story below.
luke bowsher,
Junior Editor, News
3 April 2022 9:51 am EDT
HT: West Ham 1-0 Everton
And that’s what Liverpool fan Aaron Creswell was aiming for.
luke bowsher,
Junior Editor, News
3 April 2022 9:29 am EDT
Postekoglu on that big win for Celtic
Celtic manager Postekoglu told Sky Sports: “I was really proud of the players. It’s a tough place and they got off …
