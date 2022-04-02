Premier League – Pogba and Varane’s Manchester United win a draw (1-1) against Leicester

This is insufficient for the Red Devils. Manchester United had to settle for a draw against Leicester on their lawn on Saturday as part of the 31st day of the Premier League (1-1). In a long-close match, Mancunian was surprised by Kelechi Iheanacho’s (63rd) opener. He reacted quickly and was equalized by Fred (66th), but again failed to move the nets. Still sixth in the standings, they are only 3 points behind Arsenal, two games short of fourth. It will be difficult to snatch the last ticket for the next Champions League.

