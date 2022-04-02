90min

Premier League predictions: Gameweek 31

The Premier League is back after the final international break of the season, and we’re now at the business end of the campaign as things really begin to heat up.

Liverpool are tracking down Manchester City at the top of the table, trailing them now by just a point, while the race for a top-four finish has seen Arsenal surge ahead of Tottenham, Manchester United, West Ham and Wolves.

Things are equally as interesting at the bottom of the table, with the battle to avoid relegation intensifying for the struggling quartet of Everton, Watford, Burnley and Norwich.

Gameweek 31 is here and so are 90min’s predictions for all 10 games.


