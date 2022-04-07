Premier League predictions: Lauro v Man City fans Tom Ogden and Joe Donovan from indie band Blossom

It’s first versus second in the Premier League on Sunday when Manchester City host Liverpool, but are they also the two best teams in the world?

“They are absolutely right now,” said BBC football expert and former Reds defender Mark Laurenson. “They are head and shoulders above everyone else.

“This game is the new Barcelona vs Real Madrid in terms of the level of both sides, and the global audience they will bring. Can you imagine how people are going to see this game with the title at stake?

“Whether it is City or Liverpool who win the league from here, it is a big achievement as they would have beaten a world class team to do so.

“Between them, these two teams have seriously improved the standard of the Premier League over the years and Pep …