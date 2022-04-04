Premier League table and fixtures for Arsenal, Spurs, Man Utd and West Ham as Champions League races

The race for a fourth and final Champions League place in the Premier League is set to go to the wire, with only four three points separating Spurs in fourth and Manchester United in seventh.

Spurs’ 5-1 thumping of Newcastle means Arsenal have to win again in fourth place at Crystal Palace on Monday night, while West Ham’s 2-1 win over Everton saw them jump from United to fifth. Saw – a 1 draw by Leicester at home on Saturday after Ralph Rangnick’s men were held to a 1-to-1.

Lots of twists and turns coming in the next few weeks – here I He looks at key fixtures that could play a big role in which side secures their place in the premier European club competition next season.