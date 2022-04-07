Premier League title will not be decided by Man City-Liverpool clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said his team’s win at Manchester City on Sunday will not mean the Premier League title is theirs and the club must focus on winning all their remaining games to ensure success.

The match in Manchester is being billed by many as a title decider, with a City win giving them a four-point lead with seven games to go, while Liverpool would overtake their rivals by two points with the win. .

“If you win against City, which is already tough enough, I think nobody will think, ‘Okay, it’s settled’ because of the quality of the opponent,”…