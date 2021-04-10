Premier League: Today’s best odds boosts for Liverpool, Chelsea and Man City

Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City are all in Premier League action today.

And we’re on hand with all the best bets and sign up offers from Paddy Power, William Hill, BoyleSports, Betfair and 888 Sport for punters to pick from.

Don’t miss the best bets for the Premier League

Best offers today

Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling & Timo Werner All To Score – Was 15/2 Now 10/1 (William Hill) Patrick Bamford to have 1 or more shots on target (v Man City) – Was 1/2 Now Evens (Paddy Power) Liverpool, Bournemouth and Chelsea to win – Was 11/4 Now 10/3 (Betfair)

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

BET BONUS Free bets and sign up offers: Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill and more

GRAND DEAL Grand National betting special: Get Burrows Saint or Any Second Now at HUGE 33/1

PRICE BOOST Get enhanced 6/1 price boost on Liverpool or huge 50/1 on Aston Villa

ODDS BOOST Tottenham vs Man Utd betting offers: Get Spurs at 16/1 or Red Devils at 12/1

FREE BET Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas special offers and free bets: Bet £10 get £10 BONUS

BIG OFFERS Masters 2021: Get £120 in FREE BETS at Augusta this week







William Hill

William Hill enhanced odds

Mohamed Salah, Raheem Sterling & Timo Werner All To Score – Was 15/2 Now 10/1

Super odds

Liverpool, Norwich & Bournemouth All To Win – Was 3/1. Not 4/1. (Bet Up To £5) Now 5/1

Paddy Power – New customers get a £10 free bet HERE*

Saturday’s Turbo Power Price – Max 20

Patrick Bamford to have 1 or more shots on target (v Man City) – Was 1/2 Now Evens

Saturday’s Turbo Power Price – Max 20

Liverpool, Chelsea & Norwich to Win – Was 11/4 Now 9/2

Saturday’s Featured Power Prices

Man City, Liverpool & Chelsea all to win – Was 2/1 Now 9/4

Galatasaray, Chelsea & AC Milan all to win – Was 3/1 Now 10/3

Bayern Munich, Liverpool & Celtic all to win – Was 5/2 Now 11/4

Chelsea, Paris St-G & Dortmund all to win – Was 7/2 Now 4/1

AC Milan, Paris St-G & Porto all to win – Was 11/4 Now 3/1

3 or more goals in each English Premier League match (3 matches) – Was 9/2 Now 3/1

BoyleSports – Bet £10 Get £10 (mobile only) HERE

Chelsea, Dortmund and Porto all to win – 3/1

Handicap: Man City (-1), Liverpool (-1) and Bayern Munich (-1) – 9/1

Norwich, Brentford and Cardiff all to win – 6/1

Betfair – New customers bet £5 and get £20 in free bets HERE

The Betfair Boost

Liverpool, Bournemouth and Chelsea to win – Was 11/4 Now 10/3

888 Sport – Bet £10 get £30 + casino bonus CLAIM HERE

*Terms and conditions

Paddy Power: New customers only. Place a £10 bet on any Sportsbook market, at odds of at least 1.5 (1/2) — and we’ll give you £10 in free bets. Free bets are valid for 30 days and must be used on a Sportsbook market. Free bets will be awarded after the qualifying bet has been settled. Only deposits made via cards or Apple Pay are eligible. T&Cs apply. Paddy’s Rewards Club: Get a £10 free bet when you place 5x bets of £10+. T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org

Boylesports: Mobile exclusive. Min stake £10. Min odds Evs. First bet only. 30 days to qualify. Free bets expire in 7 days. Cashed out/Free Bets bets won’t apply. Payment method restrictions. New UK customers (Excluding NI) only. One Free Bet offer per customer, household and IP Address only. 18+. T&Cs apply. **18+ UK/IRE Customers only. 1/5 Odds 7 Places. 25+ or more must run. Applies to E/W Market only. Applies to the Aintree Grand National Only. Available from 13:00, 08/04/2021. T&Cs apply

888 Sport: New customers only. Min deposit £10 • A qualifying bet is a ‘real money’ stake of at least £10 • Min odds 1/2 (1.5) • Free Bets credited upon qualifying bet settlement and expires after 7 days • Free Bet stakes not included in returns • Casino Bonus must be claimed within 7 days • To withdraw bonus/related wins, wager bonus amount x40 within 14 days • Casino bonus expires after 60 days • Withdrawal restrictions & full T&Cs apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Betfair: Min £5 bet on the SBK, min odds 1.5 (1/2). Rewards valid for 7 days. Free bets must be placed at min odds of 1.5 (1/2). Exchange free bet limited to certain markets. Payment restrictions apply. T&Cs apply 18+ Begambleaware.org

Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who: