Premier League: Tottenham and West Ham retain fourth place

There were two meetings in the day’s schedule on the occasion of the 31st day of the Premier League.
Tottenham – Newcastle
Ben Davies (43rd) replied to Shar’s opener (39th). After the break, Doherty (48th) kept Spurs in control, followed by Son Heung-min (54th), then Emerson (63rd) before Bergwijn (83rd) set the final score at 5–1. did. Tottenham remains more in line with West Ham than ever in the race for fourth-place Arsenal.
Eight games to go. I pic.twitter.com/esASD7DdjK— Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 3 April 2022
West Ham – Everton
Despite goals from Holgate (53rd), Creswell (32nd) and Bowen (58th), the Hammers were allowed to continue in the race to capture the Champions League.
Three more points were secured and we went back to fifth place!#WHUEVE pic.twitter.com/RPazwc1oGx— West Ham United (@WestHam) 3 April 2022
