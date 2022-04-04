Premier League: Tottenham and West Ham retain fourth place

There were two meetings in the day’s schedule on the occasion of the 31st day of the Premier League.

Tottenham – Newcastle

Ben Davies (43rd) replied to Shar’s opener (39th). After the break, Doherty (48th) kept Spurs in control, followed by Son Heung-min (54th), then Emerson (63rd) before Bergwijn (83rd) set the final score at 5–1. did. Tottenham remains more in line with West Ham than ever in the race for fourth-place Arsenal.

West Ham – Everton

Despite goals from Holgate (53rd), Creswell (32nd) and Bowen (58th), the Hammers were allowed to continue in the race to capture the Champions League.