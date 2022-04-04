Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur top four with goals against Newcastle United

Newcastle’s lead lasted only four minutes, as Ben Davies got in front of his marker to take home a delightful Son Heung-min cross and brought in a half-life that initially held little promise.

Spurs took the lead almost immediately after the restart via wing-back Matt Doherty’s diving header from a Harry Kane cross, before Dangerous Son doubled their advantage in the 54th minute as he took a wide finished the move.

Dejan Kulusewski, who joined Tottenham on loan from Juventus in January, was a constant threat to set up Son’s goal, and often teamed up with South Korean and England striker Kane to bolster Newcastle’s defence.

“When you see your team playing like this, you enjoy it,” said Spurs manager Antonio Conte. “We played really well…