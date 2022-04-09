Premier League – Tottenham stroll against Aston Villa (0-4) and settle for fourth, Son concedes himself a hat-trick

Tottenham have two faces and they showed it well against Aston Villa. Happy to come out on top for the first time and miraculously dominate the heads and shoulders of the grown-up villains from the first period. Then ruthlessly where the Spurs regained all their previous glory. The Son-Ken-Kulusevsky triple connection and the realism of the Londoners, the best attack in the Premier League in 2022, were enough to allow Antonio Conte’s players to consolidate their fourth place in the standings as synonymous with the Champions League.

Spurs, without forgetting the latest arrival on the offensive front from Dejan Kulusewski, achieved a capital victory on four flashes of talent, including three off Heung-Min Son’s legs. Omnipresent, Harry Kane conceded three assists to stone them to stone their eighteenth success of the season in the Premier League. With four wins in a row, Tottenham are now building up the pressure…