Premier League – Tottenham teach Newcastle a lesson

Mission well accomplished for the Spurs. Tottenham scored a big win over Newcastle on Sunday as part of the 31st day of the Premier League (5-1). If the Magpies opened the scoring by Fabian Schaar in a closed first period (39th), the Londoners responded quickly by Ben Davies (43rd). He made the difference in a pleasant second act, notably with goals from Matt Doherty (48th), Heung-Min Son (54th), Emerson Royal (63rd) and Steven Bergwijn (83rd). That’s enough to narrowly outshine their rivals Arsenal who will play on Monday and temporarily take the coveted 4th place in the standings.

Because at kick-off, Tottenham were 6th ahead of Manchester United, but just behind West Ham, the winners of Everton, a little earlier (2–1). It was all down to goal difference. The Spurs also knew they needed a clear breakthrough to overtake the Gunners. Withdrawn despite heavy possession of the ball against the spectators and…