Premiere Date, Cast & Everything To Know

Prepare yourself for more soapy teen drama: Elite has been renewed for Season 6. Netflix announced the news in an Oct. 28, 2021 tweet, making the Spanish series one of the streaming platform’s longest running foreign language originals.

Since the show’s 2018 debut, the cast has changed drastically: Samuel (Itzan Escamilla) and Omar (Omar Ayuso) are the only two original characters in Season 5. But Elite’s crime mysteries — along with its explorations of privilege, race, and sexuality — have continued to draw viewers in. “We address universal issues, and above all we do it with honesty,” writer Jamie Vaca told Diaro de Sevilla. “The series does not mock, and I think that people appreciate that.”

With Season 6 on the horizon, it’s likely that we’ll see even more new…