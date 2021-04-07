Prepare bowl wax at home like this to remove unwanted facial hair – Entertainment News, Celebrity News, Latest Movie News

Unwanted hair on the face spoils your beauty. Therefore it becomes necessary to remove them. Some women use bleach to lighten their hair color, while some resort to wax. Sometimes women also wash their face to remove tanning and blackheads.

However, facial waxing should be avoided unless absolutely necessary. But in today’s fashion era, it has become a necessity for women. If you have something like this, you can make bowl wax from the ingredients at home instead of spending money in the market. Learn how to make it. First heat all the ingredients together in a pot. Let it heat until the sugar dissolves completely in it. Then turn off the gas. allow to cool.

First of all, apply talcum powder on the face so that the powder soaks up the oil coming out of the skin. Then apply a thick layer of wax and pat by hand. Hold for a few seconds to remove the wax with a blow. After removing the wax, apply aloe vera gel on the area or apply ice or moisturizer on the area.

Waxing on the face increases the chances of the skin becoming hard and damaged. So avoid doing this unless absolutely necessary. If your skin is more sensitive, it may cause irritation or rashes or rashes or allergies. Such people should avoid waxing their face. On the other hand, if you apply wax too often, it can cause wrinkles on your face.