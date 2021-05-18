Prepare Giloy’s decoction while sitting at home

The whole world has become a worldwide threat of strong hakrona, living in fear of the dreaded virus named Corona. Doctors and scientists claim that the weakening of immunity will increase the risk of corona. If you have good eating then you can easily beat Corona. Friends, today we have brought for you in such a way the benefits of Giloy’s decoction and the way to make it. With which you can increase your immunity.

Ingredients to make Giloy decoction

5 pieces of one inch each of Giloy

Two cups of water

A spoonful of turmeric

2 inch piece of ginger

6-7 basil leaves

Jaggery as per taste

Easy way to make

Friends, put 2 cups of water in a pan on medium flame to boil. Now add all the other ingredients and also add Giloy. Then let it cook on low heat. When the water remains half and all the things are cooked well then turn off the gas. Friends, sieve it with a cloth or sieve, pour it into a cup and drink it like tea.

Why is Giloy so special

Friends, for your information, tell me that you should not drink more than a cup of Giloy’s decoction every day. Drinking more than one cup of decoction may harm you. If you are suffering from any disease, then you should drink it only after consulting a doctor. Friends, Giloy is used in the treatment of many diseases in Ayurveda. It is a very cheap Ayurvedic medicine. It is easily found. Giloy is also known as Guduchi or Amrita. Gillog juice, and decoction is given in severe diseases like dengue, chikungunya, fever. Apart from this, Giloy also protects from many types of viral and bacterial infections in the changing season.