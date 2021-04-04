ENTERTAINMENT

Prepare to be amazed: Watch these movies with an unexpected twist – Film Daily

Avatar
By
Posted on
Prepare to be amazed: Watch these movies with an unexpected twist – Film Daily

An unexpected plot twist in movies always leaves the audience in awe by keeping them on the edge of their seats. And while creators put a lot of pressure on landing the twisty climax, only some end up iconic & unforgettable.

Movies with a twist are seemingly not that rare, however, movies with a good, logical, satisfying, and wholesome twist are pretty hard to find. The thrill in learning the plot you’ve been heavily invested in so far is wholly restructured and the perspective shift the film brings post-twist can be somewhat life changing.

Of course, we can’t talk about the best movies with a twist without giving a serious heads up, so spoilers alert: you’ve been warned. Without further ado, here are some iconic movies with a shocking twist.

Contents hide
1 American Psycho (2000)
2 The Sixth Sense (1999)
3 Parasite (2019)
4 Shutter Island (2010)
5 Gone Baby Gone (2007)

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho is a cult classic starring Christian Bale who plays Patrick Bateman, a full-time successful businessman and a part-time homicidal psychopath. The majority of American Psycho’s plot revolves around Bateman killing anyone deserving death in his twisted eyes which is almost everyone.

When the meticulous Patrick Bateman’s final murder goes wrong, there seems to be many witnesses and he doesn’t see a way out. The movie’s ending is vague with his murdered victims still alive. However, allusions suggest perhaps Bateman is a delusional psychopath who had simply imagined the murders with gore detail.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

When thinking of movies with a twist, M. Night Shyamalan’s gripping debut, The Sixth Sense immediately comes to mind. The Sixth Sense is a classic supernatural thriller that’s been debated over its ending for a long time.

The twist comes in when little man Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) tells his child psychologist doctor, Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), that he can “see dead people.” We get to see glimpses of his past throughout the film as the tormented doctor finally learns firsthand that he is, in fact, a ghost.

Parasite (2019)

Parasite is an Academy-winning South Korean film, directed by the acclaimed Bong Joon-ho. The dark comedy thriller is a satirical take on the contrasting economic conditions in the modern world but not without a little bit of crazy sprinkled in the climax.

The sensational ending reveals multiple realizations and life views, however, the most important twist Parasite gives us is the revelation of hope being an emotional parasite for humankind.

Shutter Island (2010)

This star-caster is a psychological thriller that plays on our mind like it plays on U.S. Marshall Teddy Daniels aka Andrew Laeddis, stunningly acted by Leonardo Dicaprio. Shutter Island includes hallucinations, intricate characterization, lobotomy, and more.

On top of realizing he isn’t who he thought he was, Daniels aka Laeddis is stuck between his reality & fantasy and ponders over it in the end by saying, “Which would be worse: To live as a monster, or to die as a good man?”

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Based on a crime novel by Dennis Lehane, Gone Baby Gone follows a disappearance of a three year old. Partners Patrick (Casey Affleck) & Angie’s (Michelle Monaghan) investigation into the missing child is full of twists & turns but it seems obvious that the drug dealer who employed the child’s mother has to be involved.

However, the twist revealed towards the end tells us the police are involved too. Months after the missing girl is presumed to have died, she’s found happy & healthy with the police captain (Morgan Freeman) who helped orchestrate the kidnapping to punish the girl’s mother and give the child a better life.

Did we miss your favorite movies with a twist? Let us know in the comments.

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
636
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
618
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
611
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
592
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
582
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
573
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
567
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
513
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
494
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
489
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top