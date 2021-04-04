Prepare to be amazed: Watch these movies with an unexpected twist – Film Daily

An unexpected plot twist in movies always leaves the audience in awe by keeping them on the edge of their seats. And while creators put a lot of pressure on landing the twisty climax, only some end up iconic & unforgettable.

Movies with a twist are seemingly not that rare, however, movies with a good, logical, satisfying, and wholesome twist are pretty hard to find. The thrill in learning the plot you’ve been heavily invested in so far is wholly restructured and the perspective shift the film brings post-twist can be somewhat life changing.

Of course, we can’t talk about the best movies with a twist without giving a serious heads up, so spoilers alert: you’ve been warned. Without further ado, here are some iconic movies with a shocking twist.

American Psycho (2000)

American Psycho is a cult classic starring Christian Bale who plays Patrick Bateman, a full-time successful businessman and a part-time homicidal psychopath. The majority of American Psycho’s plot revolves around Bateman killing anyone deserving death in his twisted eyes which is almost everyone.

When the meticulous Patrick Bateman’s final murder goes wrong, there seems to be many witnesses and he doesn’t see a way out. The movie’s ending is vague with his murdered victims still alive. However, allusions suggest perhaps Bateman is a delusional psychopath who had simply imagined the murders with gore detail.

The Sixth Sense (1999)

When thinking of movies with a twist, M. Night Shyamalan’s gripping debut, The Sixth Sense immediately comes to mind. The Sixth Sense is a classic supernatural thriller that’s been debated over its ending for a long time.

The twist comes in when little man Cole Sear (Haley Joel Osment) tells his child psychologist doctor, Malcolm Crowe (Bruce Willis), that he can “see dead people.” We get to see glimpses of his past throughout the film as the tormented doctor finally learns firsthand that he is, in fact, a ghost.

Parasite (2019)

Parasite is an Academy-winning South Korean film, directed by the acclaimed Bong Joon-ho. The dark comedy thriller is a satirical take on the contrasting economic conditions in the modern world but not without a little bit of crazy sprinkled in the climax.

The sensational ending reveals multiple realizations and life views, however, the most important twist Parasite gives us is the revelation of hope being an emotional parasite for humankind.

Shutter Island (2010)

This star-caster is a psychological thriller that plays on our mind like it plays on U.S. Marshall Teddy Daniels aka Andrew Laeddis, stunningly acted by Leonardo Dicaprio. Shutter Island includes hallucinations, intricate characterization, lobotomy, and more.

On top of realizing he isn’t who he thought he was, Daniels aka Laeddis is stuck between his reality & fantasy and ponders over it in the end by saying, “Which would be worse: To live as a monster, or to die as a good man?”

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Based on a crime novel by Dennis Lehane, Gone Baby Gone follows a disappearance of a three year old. Partners Patrick (Casey Affleck) & Angie’s (Michelle Monaghan) investigation into the missing child is full of twists & turns but it seems obvious that the drug dealer who employed the child’s mother has to be involved.

However, the twist revealed towards the end tells us the police are involved too. Months after the missing girl is presumed to have died, she’s found happy & healthy with the police captain (Morgan Freeman) who helped orchestrate the kidnapping to punish the girl’s mother and give the child a better life.

—

